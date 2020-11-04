Randy Feenstra wins the race for U.S. House seat for Iowa District 4

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Republican Randy Feenstra wins the race for U.S. House Representative seat for District 4 in Iowa.

Randy Feenstra beat incumbent Steve King in the primary and faced off against Democrat J.D. Scholten in the general election.

Feenstra won with 64.4% of the 72% reported. Scholten had 35.6% of the votes.

