Randy Feenstra wins the race for U.S. House seat for Iowa District 4

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Republican Randy Feenstra wins the race for U.S. House Representative seat for District 4 in Iowa.
Randy Feenstra beat incumbent Steve King in the primary and faced off against Democrat J.D. Scholten in the general election.
Feenstra won with 64.4% of the 72% reported. Scholten had 35.6% of the votes.
