Randy Feenstra wins the race for U.S. House seat for Iowa District 4

Your Local Election HQ

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Republican Randy Feenstra wins the race for U.S. House Representative seat for District 4 in Iowa.

Randy Feenstra beat incumbent Steve King in the primary and faced off against Democrat J.D. Scholten in the general election.

Feenstra won with 64.4% of the 72% reported. Scholten had 35.6% of the votes.

For the latest election results, click here.

Latest Local Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Trending Stories