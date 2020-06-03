Randy Feenstra beats out Steve King in 4th District Primary Race

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Senator Randy Feenstra has won the primary election as the Republican candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District for the U.S. House.

Feenstra, Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor, Steven Reeder, and incumbent Steve King were all running for the seat.

With 95% of the votes reported, Feenstra won with 35,685 votes.

King has represented northwest Iowa in Congress since he was first elected in 2002.

Feenstra has been in the Iowa Senate since 2008. He lives in Hull, Iowa, with his wife Lynette and their children and teaches business at Dordt University.

He issued a statement on his primary victory in Iowa’s 4th District on Tuesday night’s Primary Election:

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support over the past 17 months that made tonight possible and I thank Congressman King for his decades of public service. As we turn to the General Election, I will remain focused on my plans to deliver results for the families, farmers, and communities of Iowa. But first, we must make sure this seat doesn’t land in the hands of Nancy Pelosi and her liberal allies in Congress. Tomorrow, we get back to work.” From Iowa Senator Randy Feenstra

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds congratulated Sen. Feenstra on Twitter on his win in the 4th congressional district.

Feenstra will be running against Democrat J.D. Scholten for the seat in the November general election.

J.D. Scholten, the Democratic candidate for the state’s 4th Congressional District, has released a statement about facing Feenstra on the ballot in the November election.

“Make no mistake — our campaign’s tremendous success, powered by an army of supporters and volunteers, defeated Steve King. Our first campaign began humbly in 2017, when establishment circles in both the Republican and Democratic party had written off this district as a lock for King. We knew differently. We shined a light on his hateful rhetoric and failed representation and lifted up voices that had been silenced and folks who were getting left in the dirt. We put in the time, effort, and hard work that a representative is supposed to do: multiple town halls in each of the 4th district’s 39 counties — something King himself hadn’t done for years. The job of a representative is public service, but Steve King was only interested in serving himself. In 18 years, his singular achievement passed into law was renaming a post office. And while our families and neighbors suffered from decades of corporate greed, a broken health care system, a devastating trade war, and federal neglect, our voices were silenced because we didn’t have a representative on any congressional committees. Our campaign made King vulnerable and the swamp of corporate-lobbyists in D.C. that now supports Randy Feenstra had easy pickings. King’s defeat tonight marks a victory for all of us, and now we’re pushing forward to November. There’s not a dime that Randy Feenstra won’t take from special interests and corporate donors like Ag corporations and hedge fund billionaires. Iowa’s 4th district deserves real representation and accountability from someone who puts people — not corporations and the 1% — first. Our campaign refuses corporate PAC money and brings together folks from across the political spectrum and all corners of the district because we’re united in what Iowa’s 4th district can be: where people not corporate profits come first, a home for 21st century resilient agriculture, thriving rural communities, and a hub for problem-solving and innovation.” From J.D. Scholten, Democratic candidate for the Iowa 4th congressional district

For the rest of the Iowa Primary Election results, click here.