HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) announced on Wednesday his intention to run for re-election in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

In a release, Feenstra said that he would be running for a third term because Joe Biden has, according to Feenstra, left the United States in “tough shape.” He cited issues such as inflation, the southern border, and foreign policy.

“Now more than ever, we need strong conservatives to fight back against Biden’s radical, liberal policies that harm our families and our nation,” Feenstra said.

Along with his announcement came a series of endorsements from many fellow Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

“I am proud to endorse Randy Feenstra for re-election,” Reynolds said. “He understands that we are one nation, under God and isn’t afraid to show it. Iowa can always count on Randy because he always delivers.”

“Randy Feenstra is a fighter in D.C. for Iowans,” U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) said. “We need people like Randy in Congress to secure the border, improve the economy, rein in out-of-control federal spending, and pass a strong Farm Bill. Iowa is fortunate to have him leading the charge for the Fourth District, and he has my full support.”

Feenstra was endorsed by every statewide elected Republican, all three other U.S. Representatives from Iowa, and 26 state legislators.

Feenstra was originally elected to the seat in 2020. He beat out incumbent Steve King in the district’s Republican primary election, and then went on to win the general election against Democrat J.D. Scholten with 62% of the vote share.

Back in July, Democrat Ryan Melton announced that he would run for the same 4th Congressional District seat a second time. He lost to Feenstra in 2022 with 30% of the vote as opposed to Feenstra’s 67%.