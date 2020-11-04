Radig, Taylor, and De Witt win Woodbury County Board of Supervisors races

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Keith Radig, Jeremy Taylor, and Rocky De Witt have won the races for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seats for Districts 1, 3, and 5.

Keith Radig won the race for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. Keith Radig and Kevin McCormick were in the running for the seat of Board of Supervisors District 1.

Radig won with 22,102 votes with 100% of the votes reported. McCormick had 48% of the votes, or 21,071 votes.

Jeremy Taylor won the race for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat. Jeremy Taylor and Marty Pottebaum were in the running for the seat of Board of Supervisors District 3.

With 100% of the votes reported, Taylor won with 22,503, or 52%. Pottebaum had 47% of the votes, or 20,585 votes.

Rocky De Witt won the race for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat. Rocky De Witt and Patty Erickson-Puttmann were in the running for the seat of Board of Supervisors District 5.

De Witt won with 25,555 votes with 100% of the votes reported. Erickson-Puttmann had 39% of the votes, or 16,894 votes.

