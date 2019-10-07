Professor Jeff Taylor announces bid for Iowa State Senate seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local Siouxland professor is declaring his bid for an Iowa State Senate seat.

Doctor Jeff Taylor of Sioux Center is vying for the District Two seat in the State Senate.

Taylor is a professor of political science at Dordt University. He describes himself as a constitutional conservative and is consistently pro- life.

The District Two seat is currently held by Randy Feenstra.

He is leaving the position to run for U.S. House against 4th District Representative Steve King.

The State Senate primary is June 2 of next year.