IOWA (KCAU) — Mike Pence hit the campaign trail in siouxland on July 5.

On the 5th, the former vice president and Republican presidential hopeful was at a breakfast meet and greet with Iowans in Sioux Center. He was there with his wife and congressman Randy Feenstra.

Pence focused much of his remarks on faith and family and speaking to the future of America’s leadership. Afterward, the former vice president made the trip to the Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars. Pence spent Wednesday evening at Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City at a meet and greet. He is also set to visit Holstein and Neola on July 6.

Pence has pledged to visit all of Iowa’s 99 counties during his campaign.

Just one day after Pence wraps up his trip in Iowa, his former boss, former president Donald Trump will visit the state.

Trump will be visiting the Midamerica Center in Council Bluffs, on July 7th at 1 p.m. Both the former president and V.P. will be joining other candidates at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner fundraiser at the end of July.

Also happening on July 6, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis will be in the Hawkeye State.

The wife of 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will visit Johnston, Iowa. She is set to launch ‘Mamas for DeDantis’. The group focuses on the Florida Governor’s mission to get parents involved in their children’s education Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be a special guest for this event