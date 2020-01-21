Presidential candidates spent millions on social media advertising

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Just two weeks away from the Iowa Caucuses and many voters are still trying to make up their minds on which candidate to support.

Social media is once again playing a major role for presidential candidates.

Those running for The White House have reportedly spent tens of millions of dollars to reach voters on social media.

Leaving some lawmakers concerned, calling for sites like Google and Facebook, to monitor paid political ads for misleading statements and outright lies.

“These social media platforms have a responsibility to make sure that blatant lies aren’t transmitted on their platform,” said Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif).

Tech industry insiders say there is a fine line between statements of fact and political promises.

Some social media companies say it’s not their role to judge which is which.