Presidential candidates give Soapbox speeches

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Presidential candidates continue to share their ideas and policies at the Iowa State Fair’s soapbox Friday.

Five more candidates took part in that annual tradition Friday, including Julian Castro and Andrew Yang.

Castro focused on his new policy to combat white nationalism and domestic terrorism. While yang’s speech was heavily geared toward President Trump and beating him during re-election

“To me, the driving force behind Donald Trump’s victory was that we automated away four million manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri and 40,000 right here in Iowa,” Yang said.

Montana governor steve bullock and Representative Tulsi Gabbard also spoke to voters at the soapbox today.

The event may be filled with Democrats, but it’s not just them as Republican Bill Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts and a Republican running for president is set to speak Sunday.

Fourteen other candidates are scheduled to speak at the state fair this weekend,

Saturday, Aug. 10

9 a.m.: Democrat Jay Inslee, the sitting governor of Washington.

10:30 a.m.: Democrat Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California.

11:15 a.m.: Democrat Tim Ryan, the U.S. representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

12:45 p.m.: Democrat Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Joe Sestak, a former U.S. representative from Pennsylvania and retired vice admiral in the U.S. Navy.

2:15 p.m.: Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, a U.S. senator from New York.

3 p.m.: Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor of Colorado.

3:45 p.m.: Democrat Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts.

4:30 p.m.: Democrat Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey.

Sunday, Aug. 11

11:15 a.m.: Republican Bill Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts.

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Tom Steyer, a businessman and political donor.

3 p.m.: Democrat Michael Bennet, a U.S. senator from Colorado.

3:45 p.m.: Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont and an independent seeking the Democratic nomination.

4:30 p.m.: Democrat Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Saturday, Aug. 17