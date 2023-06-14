SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The wagon train of 2024 presidential hopefuls put another GOP challenger in front of siouxland voters Wednesday night.

Around 100 people greeted Vivek Ramaswamy at a Woodbury County Republican Party Town Hall at Knova’s Carpets.

He pinpointed several issues including the economy and China. He also took questions from the audience about the D.S. dollar and eminent domain. KCAU 9 asked Ramaswamy about competing for the Republican nomination in a large pool of candidates.

“I think that it’s really important that we as competitors, we’re on strong footing. I’m running to defeat donald trump and every other candidate and defeat joe biden in the general election. But to say that the way I want to win the election is not by eliminating the competition by the federal administrative police state doing that work. It’s by actually convincing the people of this country, so for me the reason why is I think we’re on the path where we risk being on the path to a national divorce. I don’t want to see us get there, I want to switch to a path of leading a national revival, that’s why I’m in this race and I think it’s really important that we stand on the side of principle,” Ramaswamy said.

Vivek is scheduled to hold events in Dubuque and Davenport Thursday.