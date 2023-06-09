SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Trump’s indictment is getting a reaction from his fellow candidates.

KCAU 9 spoke with Texas businessman and former pastor, Ryan Binkley, who was at the Wheelhouse Bar and Restaurant in Sioux City for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Binkley told KCAU 9 he sees the 37 counts as a politically motivated move.

“Many of the things that he’s faced has been brought upon him on a purely political standpoint. and I’m saddened by our country in that. We need to get all of this politics out of that area and be able to allow people to run freely and my prayers are that equity and justice will come for him and for everybody else,” Binkley said.

Binkley announced his presidential campaign in April of this year and with several months left before the 2024 GOP caucuses, Binkley faces a crowded field of a dozen other presidential hopefuls.