Presidential candidate John Delaney coming to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People are going to see more candidates coming through Siouxland in the days leading up to the February 3 caucuses.

Maryland Congressman John Delaney already planning stops in Sioux City and Sheldon on January 5.

The Horizon Family Restaurant on 1220 Tri-View Avenue, will host Delaney at 11 a.m. in Sioux City.

Delaney will also make stops in Lebanon and Gaza, Iowa in between Sioux City and Sheldon.

At 5 p.m., Delaney will be at the Old 60 Steaks & Chops on 1113 2nd Avenue, in Sheldon.

He will also make stops in Bronson, Matlock, and Doon on January 4.

There will be a 5 p.m. dinner at Burn’s Grill & Doon Steakhouse 222 Main St., Doon, Iowa on January 4.

According to realclearpolitics.com, Delaney has yet to poll over 1% support with less than 40 days until the Iowa Caucuses.

