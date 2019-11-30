Presidential candidate Joe Biden to make several stops in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Scranton, Pa. (Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Presidental candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making several stops in Iowa during his eight-day, 18 counties ‘No Malarkey’ Iowa bus tour.

The tour starts Saturday in Council Bluffs and wraps up on December 7 in Cedar Rapids.

The stops Biden will be answering questions during community events, town halls, canvas kickoffs and local stops.

The 18 counties, cities and towns Biden will be stopping at account for 974 state delegate equivalents for the Democratic Caucus in Iowa on February 3.

Over the eight-day span, he will be stopping in the following cities:

Council Bluffs (Nov. 30)

Denison (Nov. 30)

Carroll (Dec. 1)

Storm Lake (Dec. 1)

Spencer (Dec. 1)

Emmetsburg (Dec. 2)

Algona (Dec. 2)

Mason City (Dec. 3)

Ames (Dec. 4)

Iowa Falls (Dec. 4)

Waverly (Dec. 4)

Charles City (Dec. 4)

New Hampton (Dec. 5)

Waterloo (Dec. 5)

Elkader (Dec. 6)

Decorah (Dec. 6)

Oelwein (Dec. 7)

Cedar Rapids (Dec. 7)

