SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — Republican presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be in Siouxland.

Burgum, who jumped into the race in early June, will be holding a town hall at Port Neal Welding in Salix Wednesday. The event starts at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

In 1983, Burgum founded Great Plains Software, which Microsoft acquired in 2001. Burgum then stayed on as a Microsoft vice president until 2007. He became the North Dakota governor in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. he’s eligible to run for a third time in 2024.

Burgum is one of many Republican candidates trying to qualify for the first 2024 Republican presidential debate on August 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report