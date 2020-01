DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The “Make America Great Again” rally isn’t scheduled to start until 7 p.m. Thursday night, but people have been lined up for at least two days.

They hoped to get a spot inside the Knapp Center where the rally will be held.

The center holds 7,000 people and the college says it’s expecting to hit that capacity and then some.

That’s why the university set up a large monitor to stream the event for those unable to get inside.