President Trump’s fourth-quarter numbers top every 2020 candidate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While many Democrats are touting their large fourth-quarter numbers, President Trump’s re-election campaign topped all of them bringing $46 million in the final quarter of 2019.

According to the campaign finance reports, the campaign also has $102.7 million cash on hand.

That’s the most of any 2020 candidate.

Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale says the President’s recent impeachment by the U.S. House has sparked contributions from supporters.

The day Congress voted to formally launch the impeachment inquiry in October, the campaign raised $3 million online.