President Trump to hold Des Moines rally before Iowa Caucuses

President Donald Trump points to supporters after speaking during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – President Donald Trump will be in Iowa holding a rally days before the Iowa Caucuses.

Trump’s campaign announced Monday that he would be holding a Keep America Great Rally on January 30 at 7:00 p.m. in Des Moines.

The rally will be held at the Knapp Center at Drake University. Doors to the event will open at 3 p.m.

You can register for the rally by clicking here. You may only register up to two tickets per mobile number for the event.

The Iowa Caucuses will take place Feb. 3.

