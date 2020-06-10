President Trump planning return to campaign rallies

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – The global COVID-19 pandemic changed many aspects of American life including how candidates campaigned for the upcoming general election.

President Trump secured the Republican nomination back in March but he’s struggled to adjust his campaign strategy.

Here’s what’s ahead now that restrictions are being lifted.

President Trump will be hitting the campaign trail very soon as polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading nationwide and in key battleground states.

“We’re going to with the great state of North Carolina in a landslide,” said President Trump.

This was the President at a rally way back on March 2. That’s the last time he’s held a campaign rally, a three month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With nationwide polls showing the President trailing Biden by double digits, Trump campaign officials said the rallies will restart in the next two weeks.

The where and how for the rallies has not yet been determined.

The President’s made it clear he doesn’t like the idea of social distancing at a rally.

“Imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full, every, every six seats are empty for everyone that you have full that wouldn’t look too good,” said President Trump on April 30.

Senior Trump campaign officials told ABC that the recent massive nationwide demonstrations give them enough to get the President back out on the trail in front of large crowds of supporters.

President Trump sees the debate over policing and systemic racism as a political opportunity, a chance to cast himself as a “law and order” president.

“There won’t be defunding. There won’t be dismantling of our police,” said President Trump on Monday.

But former Vice President Biden said he too opposes defunding the police and told CBS News on Monday.

“I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness,” said former VP Biden.

The Biden campaign is hoping to build support among diverse, young voters and released a new digital ad in key battleground states focused on the nation’s history of progress after setbacks.

The Trump campaign is considering several states for the rally restart and will present options to President Trump later this week.

