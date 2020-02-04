President Donald Trump wins the Republican’s Iowa Caucus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While the suspense continues on the Democratic side of the ticket, President Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union Address Tuesday night as the caucus winner in Iowa.

President Trump faced former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld in a largely symbolic vote.

The head of the GOP said it was important to hold the caucus to maintain Iowa’s status as the First in the Nation.

Political experts said the Trump campaign was using Monday night’s caucus as a way to test the waters for the general election this November.