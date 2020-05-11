Polling locations set in Woodbury County for June 2 primary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor & Recorder Pat Gill announced on Monday that five polling place locations have been secured for the June 2 Primary Election.

Auditor Gill said there will be one polling place located in each of the five state representative districts that contain territory in Woodbury County.

The five polling places in the county for the Primary Election are:

Precincts 1-11 are assigned to the Riverside Elementary School located at 2303 Riverside Blvd in Sioux City.

located at 2303 Riverside Blvd in Sioux City. Precincts 12-21 are assigned to the Long Lines Family Rec Center located at 401 Gordon Dr. in Sioux City.

located at 401 Gordon Dr. in Sioux City. Precincts 22-32 are assigned to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School located at 708 Warrior Road in Sergeant Bluff.

located at 708 Warrior Road in Sergeant Bluff. Precincts 33-37 are assigned to the Moville Community Center located at 815 E. Main St. in Moville.

located at 815 E. Main St. in Moville. Precincts 38-44 are assigned to the Oto City Hall/Community Room located at 27 Washington St. in Oto.

The polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election day and social distancing will be practiced.

Gill said that due to the COVID-19 outbreak and in order to protect the voters and election officials, the number of polling places in the upcoming primary election has been lowered from the normal 45 to five.

Gill is still encouraging voters to stay at home and vote from home.

The county auditor said his office reported that every active voter in the county was mailed an absentee ballot request form and about 14,000 forms have been returned. Those forms need to be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on May 22 for a ballot to be mailed to the requestor and click here for more request forms.

Auditor Gill said voters will be mailed a postcard that will notify them of their polling place assignment.