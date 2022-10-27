SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With voting day getting closer election officials are still asking for volunteers to help at the polls.

Poll workers help make sure voters know what to do before and after they cast their ballots on election day and those workers need to be trained before Nov. 8th. While polling locations in Sioux City are likely going to be fully staffed rural parts of Woodbury County could still use volunteers.

Woodbury County’s Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill says it’s a challenge they face every year.

“Well, that’s something we’re always concerned with. We want to make sure we have trained, good, competent people that work in those positions. And normally that’s what we end up with– we have a pretty good pool of over 450 names,”

There’s still time to sign-up to be a poll worker. Voters should contact their local auditor’s office for more details.