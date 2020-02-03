Plymouth County Sheriff Van Otterloo running for Board of Supervisors

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo announced on Monday that he will not be seeking a ninth term as sheriff.

Sheriff Van Otterloo completed over 30 years in the office and the longest sitting sheriff in Plymouth County history. He said leaving his career will be tough as he has so many years there.

He began his career in 1974 with the Le Mars Police Department and ran for sheriff for the first time after 16 1/2 years of service.

Sheriff Van Otterloo also announced he will be running for the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors. He will be trying for the seat previously held by Mark Loutsch.

He said he’s “excited to hopefully have an opportunity to continue to serve the great County of Plymouth and to work with some of the elected officials and county constituents.”

He also believes he can offer the same leadership qualities to the board of supervisors with his many years of being a county leader.