SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —From mayor to President, that scenario is starting to look more possible for Pete Buttigieg.

A new poll shows the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana has surged within striking distance of Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Suffolk University and USA Today are behind the poll.

The survey found that 13% of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa support Buttigieg in the White House race.

That’s compared to 18% for Biden and 17% for Warren.