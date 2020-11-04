SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Pat Gill wins the race for Woodbury County Auditor.
Pat Gill and Barbara Parker were running for the seat of the county’s auditor.
With 98% of the votes reported, Gill won with 22,956 votes.
Gill had 53.1% of the votes, or 22,956 votes.
Latest Local Stories
- Jeff Fortenberry wins U.S. House seat for Nebraska’s 1st District
- Sen. Joni Ernst wins reelection bid for U.S. Senate of Iowa
- Radig, Taylor, and De Witt win Woodbury County Board of Supervisors races
- Pat Gill wins the race for Woodbury County Auditor
- Randy Feenstra wins the race for U.S. House seat for Iowa District 4