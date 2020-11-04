Pat Gill wins the race for Woodbury County Auditor

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Pat Gill wins the race for Woodbury County Auditor.

Pat Gill and Barbara Parker were running for the seat of the county’s auditor.

With 98% of the votes reported, Gill won with 22,956 votes.

