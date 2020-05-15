Pandemic changes the way candidates for Woodbury County Sheriff campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In January, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew announced he won’t be seeking a third term in the office, leaving the position up for grabs.

Since his announcement, Todd Sheehan and Todd Wieck have been campaigning for the position, but it’s not been an easy task campaigning through a pandemic, which has caused them to stop holding meetings in person and focus on their online presence to help spread their messages.

“Keep moving forward, keep getting my messages out there, continue to do things on social media. I do a lot of Facebook Lives, I’m very transparent. People can call me, my phone number is on there,” Sheriff Candidate Todd Wieck said.

“Try to covey our message and try to communicate clearly to the public what I stand for, what I want to bring to the table, and what I think we can do for the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Candidate Todd Sheehan said.

Elections are set to take place on June 2.