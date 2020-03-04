Orange City residents voting on $37 million bond for new elementary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Voters from all over Siouxland are casting their ballots that will decide crucial issues within their communities, for example, the need for a new public elementary school.

Orange City is still considered a small town but it has continued to grow over the years.

The superintendent of MOC-Floyd Valley said they get about 18 new kids in the district a year.

“We’re both graduates of MOC, so we are lifelong residents. We are very blessed here and we want to keep a good system,” said Donna and Odlin Vanpeursem, Siouxland voters.

There was a continuous flow of people casting their ballot for the fate of the new school, one that some residents said is long overdue.

“I think it’s really important that our schools keep moving forward and I think it would be really awesome if it goes through and I hope it does though cause I’ve seen the old school and it’s in rough shape,” said Charity Hulstein, Siouxland voter.

The new school would be paid for by a $37 million bond, which would be passed on to landowners in the school district.

“The referendum would add about $2.70 to our tax rate which brings us to $12.93, still way below $13.60, which is the state average,” said Russ Adams, MOC-Floyd Valley Superintendent.

Adams said he has hope the community will vote in favor for the future of education in Sioux County.

“I’m an optimist by nature but I do think that people here are forward-thinking. I do believe that they want the very best for their kids and so I hope that’s what shows up at the polls,” said Adams.

“The old school we have in town is not big enough and I went to grade school there and it was old. Part of that building is almost 100-years-old and we really need a new grade school. It’s overcrowded and I think it’s well overdue to have a new one,” said Michael Hollinga, Siouxland voter.

The project would also add some classrooms to the high schools and a new athletic facility for middle school students.

The flow of people coming to vote on Tuesday has been steady.