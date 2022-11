NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — North Sioux City residents voted against a city measure that would increase the limit of medical cannabis establishments in the city in a Tuesday special election.

Initiative Measure 5 failed with 583 “no” votes to 243 “yes” votes.

The measure would remove the limit on how many medical cannabis establishments can be licensed to operate in the city and licenses are awarded through a state lottery.