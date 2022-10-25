PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The pre-general finance report filed Monday for Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign contained hundreds of violations, according to a spokesman for Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign.

The supporting document for Smith’s report failed to show addresses for individual donors who gave more than $100. That is required by state law.

“How can we trust him to follow the laws of our state and faithfully execute the duties of governor? We are calling for an immediate investigation into these violations,” spokesman Ian Fury said in a statement issued by the Noem campaign.

Fury also alleged Smith’s committee illegally deposited more than $500,000 because state law says the information must be known to the committee.

Smith responded in a statement, “Everything was submitted in a timely manner and in accordance with South Dakota’s campaign finance regulations. I take these allegations very seriously and have directed my accounting team to identify any errors, technical or human, in our report and correct them immediately.”