SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was in Sioux City Sunday night to talk with Siouxlanders.

Haley stopped by Morningside University as a part of her ongoing Iowa tour which includes stops all around the state.

Haley spoke to a packed house inside the Olsen Student Center about local issues like ethanol and issues such as the border crisis. She also spoke about the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

One theme she brought up throughout the night was the safety of Americans.

“We need to start focusing on what it’s going to take to protect Americans and on our national security,” Haley said. “We’re going to have foreign threats for the next 10 to 15 years, we got to be ready for that. That’s what I’m ready to do. This is not a time for us to be distracted. This is not the time for us to be divided. We need to come together for the good of our allies and make sure we get a strong America again.”

Haley is continuing her town hall meetings with stops in Ida Grove and Boon on Monday.