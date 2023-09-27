SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Oct. 8 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be visiting Sioux City.

A release from the Woodbury County Republican Party said that Haley will be at Morningside University in the Yockey room. The event will start at 5:30 p.m.

Haley will be in Sioux City again in March for her second stop in Woodbury County, according to the release.

The release said that there is a chance Mike Pence’s team may also be making an appearance in Sioux City. There is no clarification on an exact time or date as to when he might be in Siouxland.

The release also encourages voters to participate in the primary election on October 10.