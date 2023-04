Iowa (WHO) — A Republican presidential candidate is returning to Iowa this week.

Nikki Haley will be in Sioux City Monday, and Tuesday she’ll visit Denison, Storm Lake, and Fort Dodge with U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra. Wednesday, Haley will be in Des Moines.

This is Haley’s third visit to Iowa since she announced her candidacy for president.

She previously served as governor of South Carolina and the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.