UPDATED: Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATED: We wanted to know what Iowans are thinking about the upcoming elections, so we joined forces with our two Iowa sister stations.

The result is the Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll.

We’ll be sharing the exclusive results with you in each evening newscast over the next several days.

According to the poll, voters almost equally agree with President Trump and former Vice President Biden regarding policies.

According to the data, Trump has a five-point advantage with men over Biden, while Biden has a 7-point advantage with women. Biden also has more support from Iowans with a higher level of education.

Also, more Iowans over the age of 50 support Biden’s policies, while more Iowans under 50 years old support Pres. Trump’s policies.

780 Iowans took part in the poll with both landline and cell calls made between September 23 and 26.

780 Iowans were contacted between September 23-26 via landline and cell phone. The results show Joe Biden leading by two percent in the state, which is a statistical tie as the poll has a margin of error of four percent.

46 percent of the respondents say they would choose to re-elect Pres. Donald Trump, 48 percent would vote for Joe Biden. The remaining six percent were undecided or had another candidate in mind.

Trump has a three-point advantage over Joe Biden with men. When it comes to women, the former Vice President has a seven-point lead. The President leads with younger voters (Iowans under 50) with an eight-point advantage, but older voters (Iowans 50 and older) favor Joe Biden by nine points.

