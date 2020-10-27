Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Results show Pres. Trump, Biden close in poll

(KCAU) – UPDATED: New results from the second Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll are in, which shows that while the race for the White House is a statistical tie, the parties are strongly behind their candidates.

91 percent of Iowans that identify as Democrats said they’re voting for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Among Republicans, President Donald Trump is receiving 90 percent of the vote.

Iowans who identify as something else more closely reflect the overall results, with 51 percent supporting Biden, and 42 percent voting for Trump.

PREVIOUS: The results are in from the latest Iowa RABA Research Poll.

The latest poll shows Pres. Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden still fighting neck and neck for Iowa votes.

The poll shows Biden leading with 50 percent of Iowans and Trump close behind with 46 percent, which means they’re at a statistical tie after accounting for a 4 percent margin of error.

Compared to a previous poll, support for President Trump has remained the same, with Biden gaining 2 percent of the undecided vote.

Biden is leading with both men and women by 52 and 49 percent respectively.

Support for Trump remains level at 46 percent for both genders.

More results from the poll will be updated throughout the evening.

