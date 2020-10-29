Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Results show Iowans’ opinion on Gov. Reynolds

(KCAU) – KCAU is partnering once again with our sister station WHO for Nexstar Iowa’s Red American, Blue American (RABA) Research Poll. The results for today will focus on approval numbers for Gov. Kim Reynolds.

By a tight margin, the results show Iowans, 44 percent, disapprove of Reynold’s leadership, but accounting for the poll’s 4 point margin of error, it’s a tie.

Interestingly, 14 percent of Iowans aren’t sure whether or not they support Gov. Reynolds.

Looking at Reynold’s approval ratings by voter affiliation, the numbers are divided largely down party lines.

75 percent of Republicans support her and 80 percent of Democrats disapprove of her actions.

The second Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21-24, 2020 via a cell phone and landline survey. 693 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4 percent.

