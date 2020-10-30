Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Iowans asked if they’re comfortable attending sporting events during pandemic

(KCAU) – As COVID-19 cases stay on the rise, the second Nexstar Iowa 2020 Red America, Blue America (RABA) Research poll asked Iowans how they feel about going out to watch sports.

The results show that nearly 70 percent of Iowans are staying off the bleachers because of the pandemic.

Just under a quarter of those polled felt comfortable attending games, the remaining eight percent were unsure.

Both men and women are largely uncomfortable with the idea of going out to sporting events, but women are more likely to forgo kickoff by five points, but men are more comfortable attending games than women by a margin of nine percent.

