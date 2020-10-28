UPDATED: Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Greenfield leads Ernst in polls by close margin

(KCAU) – UPDATED: New results from the second Nexstar Iowa 2020 Red America, Blue America (RABA) research poll are in, with a focus on the race between Sen. Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield.

Going head-to-head, Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield holds a six point lead over incumbent Republican Joni Ernst.

Additionally, more Republicans are supporting Greenfield, at 12 percent, than Democrats are supporting Ernst at 9 percent.

PREVIOUS: New results from the second Nexstar Iowa 2020 Red America, Blue America (RABA) research poll are in, with a focus on the race between Sen. Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield.

According to results, Greenfield leads Ernst with support from 51 percent of Iowans polled, with 45 percent of Iowans are looking to re-elect Ernst.

Greenfield’s lead over Ernst has been cut in half since the first poll, with Ernst only trailing by six points instead of 12.

Just four percent of poll participants have yet to be swayed in favor of either candidate.

Support for Greenfield is larger among both men and women, with Greenfield having the biggest advantage with women, leading by eight points. With men, Greenfield leads by three points.

Greenfield leads 18 to 49 year old voters by 12 points, with voters 50 and older, Greenfield’s lead shrinks to just one percent.

Latest Stories