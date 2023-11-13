LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The 2024 Presidential Election is now less than a year away and some GOP candidates have already bowed out of the race. One person who recently joined the race was in Iowa on Sunday talking to potential voters.

David Stuckenberg, a businessman and military veteran, started his Iowa campaign called “Operation Dark Horse” in Le Mars. He bought lunch for the first 50 attendees at Pizza Ranch.

While speaking with on-looking voters, he stated that he was a nobody, that he wasn’t a politician. Just a normal person like everyone else. Something that he says this country could use in the White House.

“Most of those attributes that Americans need in leadership right not, they’re not in the political realm,” Stuckenberg said. “They’re running companies, they’re doing business, they’re hardworking people running their day-to-day lives. And what our founders intended was for those folks to come out from the citizenry, take a turn, and then go back to their normal lives. I’m putting that to the test. I believe American can return to its foundations.”

Stuckenberg said he is planning to visit all 99 counties during his tour in Iowa.