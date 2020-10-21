New app provides Woodbury County voters with election information

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new mobile app is now available to Woodbury County residents to provide voting information.

The “WhereUVoteIA – Woodbury County” mobile app will let voters know where and when to vote in the General Election, according to a release from Woodbury County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill.

Gill said that knowing where to vote in-person will be important, especially since polling places have changed due to the pandemic.

“We made sure the app was made available for because polling places in Sioux City have changed for this year’s General Election. Voters will vote at locations in Sioux City Schools apart from one polling place located at the Morningside Public Library. Because of the pandemic, polling places have been moved to larger facilities that have more space to accommodate social distancing,” Gill said

The app also has sample ballots for voters to review and information about how voters can partake in early voting.

The new app comes just a week after a new website providing voter information.

The app is free to download on the Apple and Android app stores.

