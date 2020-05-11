Nebraskans to vote in primary Tuesday

by: KCAU Staff

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraskans are getting ready to head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the primary election, but this trip to the polling place will look a little different from years past.

Dakota County Election Commissioner Joan Spencer said poll workers will be wearing gloves, masks, and face shields. Voters will also be provided a mask and pen upon arrival and will take both with them when they leave.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in mid-April that 340,000 Nebraskans had already requested mail-in ballots.

Nebraska’s primary will be the first in-person vote since Wisconsin’s much-criticized primary over a month ago. The Wisconsin vote was plagued with a poll worker shortage and long lines at voting locations.

