Nebraskans head to the polls for Primary Election

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time since early April, voters are casting ballots in person. Tuesday is the day for Nebraska’s Primary Election where polling places are still open.

Turnout at the polls have been very different from years past. Dakota County Election Commissioner, Joan Spencer, said a lot of voters requested absentee ballots for this primary.

She said some of her regular poll workers opted out of working this election and that the National Guard has been assisting at different polling places to make up for the lack of workers.

Spencer said she’s comfortable with the measures they’re taking and each polling place has taken all necessary precautions to keep voters safe.

“We have a mask for you. We have a pen for you that’s not shared by any one else. Our poll workers are sanitizing the poll in between voters. They have masks and shields and gloves on,” Spencer said.

She said people want to avoid crowds, like years past, and that’s why polls haven’t had a big turnout. But, for voters like Steven Wiggs, to vote in person is a risk he’s willing to take.

“There’s a risk in everything you do in life, and I don’t feel there’s more of a risk than going to a grocery store,” Wiggs said.

Voter Russ Gifford said he feels obligated to physically get out and vote.

“A lot of people right now are forced to come out here to work. If they can be essential and have to come out here and work, then I can come out here and at least show my support for the democratic process,” Gifford said.

Mary Wolf is a poll worker. Judging primary elections is something she’s been doing for decades and she says it isn’t something that she would miss out on.

“I feel very comfortable being here because I know that were observing wearing our mask and being careful and sanitizing and whatever else. It doesn’t bother me at all I’m just glad we’re able to be here and do this,” Wolf added.