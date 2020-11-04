Nebraska voters approve measure to strip slavery language

In this April 14, 2020 photo, ballots for the primary elections are arranged by party affiliation at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters have easily approved a measure to strip language from the state constitution that provides an exemption to its ban on slavery.

Nebraska was one of several states taking on ballot measures in a climate of racial strife this election. Nebraska’s proposal eliminates a passage in the state constitution, dating from the 19th century, that allows slavery as punishment for a crime.

There was no organized opposition to the measure, which advanced through the Legislature this year on a unanimous vote.

One other state, Utah, is considering a nearly identical measure.

