OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters have overwhelmingly approved a measure to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%.
Initiative measure 428 changes existing state law, which allows lenders to charge more than 400% annually.
Supporters of the measure argued that such high rates victimize low-income borrowers and those who do not understand lending requirements.
Industry officials countered that the high rates are misleading because most loans are short-term and that capping the interest rate will put lenders out of business.
For the latest election results, click here.
Latest Stories
- Nebraska voters approve interest rate cap on payday lenders
- Adrian Smith wins U.S. House Representative Nebraska District 3 seat
- Siouxland Forecast: November 3, 2020
- Republican Dusty Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Dakota’s Congressional District-at-large
- Republican Ben Sasse wins Nebraska U.S. Senate seat