Nebraska voters approve casino gambling at race tracks

Ahmed Morsi brings along his month-old son Omar, while filling his ballot at a polling place in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters have overwhelmingly approved measures to allow casino gambling at state-licensed horse racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus and South Sioux City.

Opponents fought hard to keep the issue off the ballot, including filing a lawsuit in September that was rejected by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Now, voters have approved a change to the state constitution to allow slot machines and table gambling, as well as two laws that will regulate and tax casino gambling.

Opponents had argued the change would lead to increases in crime and bankruptcy.

Supporters have said legalizing casinos in Nebraska will create jobs and a new source of state tax revenue.

Latest Local Stories