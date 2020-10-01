Nebraska officials warn against ‘ballot harvesting’

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two top Nebraska officials are urging voters not to give their ballot to an unfamiliar third party who promises to turn it in on their behalf.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen warn that state law doesn’t protect people who surrender their ballot to a third party, even if the recipient throws it away.

Ricketts and Evnen, both Republicans, say they don’t know of any cases of abuse in Nebraska, but they pointed to recent claims of ballot harvesting in a U.S. House race in Minnesota.