Nebraska governor candidate Herbster backed by Trump, but not Ricketts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has split with former President Donald Trump over which Republican candidate should become governor after Ricketts leaves office.

Trump on Monday endorsed Falls City businessman Charles Herbster, a close political ally. Shortly after the announcement, Ricketts released a statement arguing that Herbster isn’t qualified to serve as governor.

Trump praised Herbster as a successful businessman who will fight for farmers and ranchers, support veterans and protect gun rights.

Ricketts hasn’t formally endorsed a candidate in the GOP governor’s primary race, but he has made several public appearances with University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

Ricketts can’t seek reelection in 2022 due to term limits.