LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jim Pillen has scored a big endorsement from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm group and an influential voice among farmers.

According to Nebraska Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (NEFB-PAC) Chair, Sherry Vinton, Pillen was the “overwhelming choice” for the endorsement among their county members.

“Through our process, it was clear that our members believe Jim Pillen is the right person to lead our state into the future. We are proud to offer him our endorsement and support as he seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination,” said Vinton.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said Pillen is a fiscal conservative with a background in agriculture.

McHargue also noted that many of Pillen’s priorities, such as tax reform and education, align with the views of Nebraska families that own farms and ranches.

Pillen is a veterinarian and the owner of Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics, and he was raised on a farm in Platte County.

Pillen is locked in a competitive GOP primary with Charles Herbster, a Falls City agribusiness executive and a close ally of former President Donald Trump.