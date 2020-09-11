Nebraska Democrats name third pick to replace Senate nominee

Preston Love Jr. announces his write-in candidacy during a press conference at Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Omaha activist and professor Preston Love Jr. is the Democrats’ third choice to compete against Omaha cupcake baker Chris Janicek in the race. Janicek won the Democratic primary in May but party leaders disavowed him after he sent lewd texts about a campaign staffer.(Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Democrats have named their third choice to compete against the Democrat whose name will appear on the ballot in November.

Omaha activist and professor Preston Love Jr. launched a write-in campaign Thursday against Omaha cupcake baker Chris Janicek.

Janicek won the Democratic primary in May but party leaders disavowed him after he sent lewd texts about a campaign staffer.

Janicek pledged to stay in the race last week despite all the negative publicity.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said Love offers voters a better alternative than either Janicek or incumbent Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.