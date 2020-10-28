Nebraska congressional candidate tests positive for virus

Nebraska Senator Kate Bolz – District 29
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska Democratic congressional hopeful has tested positive for the coronavirus and will switch to virtual campaigning from home in the final days before the election.

State Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln, says she will work remotely while her network of supporters continues to campaign on her behalf.

Bolz announced Monday that she had placed herself in quarantine and was awaiting results of a virus test after her fiancee, Lancaster County Board Chairman Sean Flowerday, tested positive for the virus.

