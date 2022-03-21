LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Secretary of State has announced the candidates who have filed for state and federal positions for the 2022 election.

The primary election day for Nebraska is May 10.

Also of note, in Nebraska Legislature, there are no established parties. Instead, all candidates for a district run against one another in the primary, with the two winners advancing to the general election in November.

You can also check candidates for state and federal offices in Iowa. South Dakota’s final day to file for candidacy is March 29.

Below are the races that KCAU 9 will be following this summer and fall.

U.S. Representative, District 1

Republican

  • Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln (incumbent)
  • Curtis Hufman of La Vista
  • Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra
  • John Glen Weaver of Omaha
  • Mike Flood of Norfolk

Democrat

  • Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln
  • Jazari Kual Zakaria of Lincoln

U.S. Representative, District 2

Republican

  • Don Bacon of Papillion (incumbent)
  • Steve Kuehl of Gretna

Democrat

  • Alisha Shelton of Omaha
  • Tony Vargas of Omaha

U.S. Representative, District 3

Republican

  • Adrian Smith of Gering (incumbent)
  • Mike Calhoun of Bellevue

Democrat

  • David J. Else of Overton
  • Daniel M. Wik of Norfolk

Legal Marijuana NOW

  • Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha

Governor

Republican

  • Michael Connely of York
  • Brett Lindstrom of Omaha
  • Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln
  • Lela McNinch of Lincoln
  • Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha
  • Jim Pillen of Columbus
  • Troy Wentz of Sterling
  • Charles W. Herbster of Falls City
  • Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn

Democrat

  • Carol Blood of Bellevue
  • Roy A. Harris of Linwood

Libertarian

  • Scott Zimmerman of Omaha

Secretary of State

Republican

  • Bob Evnen of Lincoln (incumbent)
  • Rex Schroder of Palmyra
  • Robert J. Borer of Lincoln

State Treasurer

Republican

  • John Murante of Omaha (incumbent)
  • Paul Anderson of Omaha

Libertarian

  • Katrina Tomsen of Upland

Attorney General

Republican

  • Jennifer Hicks of Peru
  • Mike Hilgers of Lincoln

Legal Marijuana NOW

  • Larry Bolinger of Alliance

Auditor of Public Accounts

Republican

  • Mike Foley of Lincoln
  • Larry Anderson of Lincoln

Libertarian

  • Gene Siadek of Omaha

Legal Marijuana NOW

  • L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland

State Legislature, District 16

  • Ben Hansen of Blair (incumbent)
  • Connie L. Petersen of Hoskins

State Legislature, District 22

  • Mike Moser of Columbus (incumbent)
  • Mike Goos of Columbus
  • Roy M. Zach of Genoa

State Legislature, District 40

  • Barry DeKay of Niobrara
  • Keith F. Kube of Crofton
  • Mark Patefield of Laurel
  • Robert E. Johnston of Clearwater

See the full list of offices and candidates running in Nebraska here. For mor information on the 2022 elections in Nebraska, you can visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website here.