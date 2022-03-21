LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Secretary of State has announced the candidates who have filed for state and federal positions for the 2022 election.

The primary election day for Nebraska is May 10.

Also of note, in Nebraska Legislature, there are no established parties. Instead, all candidates for a district run against one another in the primary, with the two winners advancing to the general election in November.

You can also check candidates for state and federal offices in Iowa. South Dakota’s final day to file for candidacy is March 29.

Below are the races that KCAU 9 will be following this summer and fall.

U.S. Representative, District 1

Republican

Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln (incumbent)

Curtis Hufman of La Vista

Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra

John Glen Weaver of Omaha

Mike Flood of Norfolk

Democrat

Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln

Jazari Kual Zakaria of Lincoln

U.S. Representative, District 2

Republican

Don Bacon of Papillion (incumbent)

Steve Kuehl of Gretna

Democrat

Alisha Shelton of Omaha

Tony Vargas of Omaha

U.S. Representative, District 3

Republican

Adrian Smith of Gering (incumbent)

Mike Calhoun of Bellevue

Democrat

David J. Else of Overton

Daniel M. Wik of Norfolk

Legal Marijuana NOW

Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha

Governor

Republican

Michael Connely of York

Brett Lindstrom of Omaha

Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln

Lela McNinch of Lincoln

Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha

Jim Pillen of Columbus

Troy Wentz of Sterling

Charles W. Herbster of Falls City

Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn

Democrat

Carol Blood of Bellevue

Roy A. Harris of Linwood

Libertarian

Scott Zimmerman of Omaha

Secretary of State

Republican

Bob Evnen of Lincoln (incumbent)

Rex Schroder of Palmyra

Robert J. Borer of Lincoln

State Treasurer

Republican

John Murante of Omaha (incumbent)

Paul Anderson of Omaha

Libertarian

Katrina Tomsen of Upland

Attorney General

Republican

Jennifer Hicks of Peru

Mike Hilgers of Lincoln

Legal Marijuana NOW

Larry Bolinger of Alliance

Auditor of Public Accounts

Republican

Mike Foley of Lincoln

Larry Anderson of Lincoln

Libertarian

Gene Siadek of Omaha

Legal Marijuana NOW

L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland

State Legislature, District 16

Ben Hansen of Blair (incumbent)

Connie L. Petersen of Hoskins

State Legislature, District 22

Mike Moser of Columbus (incumbent)

Mike Goos of Columbus

Roy M. Zach of Genoa

State Legislature, District 40

Barry DeKay of Niobrara

Keith F. Kube of Crofton

Mark Patefield of Laurel

Robert E. Johnston of Clearwater

See the full list of offices and candidates running in Nebraska here. For mor information on the 2022 elections in Nebraska, you can visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website here.