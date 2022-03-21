LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Secretary of State has announced the candidates who have filed for state and federal positions for the 2022 election.
The primary election day for Nebraska is May 10.
Also of note, in Nebraska Legislature, there are no established parties. Instead, all candidates for a district run against one another in the primary, with the two winners advancing to the general election in November.
You can also check candidates for state and federal offices in Iowa. South Dakota’s final day to file for candidacy is March 29.
Below are the races that KCAU 9 will be following this summer and fall.
U.S. Representative, District 1
Republican
- Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln (incumbent)
- Curtis Hufman of La Vista
- Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra
- John Glen Weaver of Omaha
- Mike Flood of Norfolk
Democrat
- Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln
- Jazari Kual Zakaria of Lincoln
U.S. Representative, District 2
Republican
- Don Bacon of Papillion (incumbent)
- Steve Kuehl of Gretna
Democrat
- Alisha Shelton of Omaha
- Tony Vargas of Omaha
U.S. Representative, District 3
Republican
- Adrian Smith of Gering (incumbent)
- Mike Calhoun of Bellevue
Democrat
- David J. Else of Overton
- Daniel M. Wik of Norfolk
Legal Marijuana NOW
- Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha
Governor
Republican
- Michael Connely of York
- Brett Lindstrom of Omaha
- Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln
- Lela McNinch of Lincoln
- Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha
- Jim Pillen of Columbus
- Troy Wentz of Sterling
- Charles W. Herbster of Falls City
- Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn
Democrat
- Carol Blood of Bellevue
- Roy A. Harris of Linwood
Libertarian
- Scott Zimmerman of Omaha
Secretary of State
Republican
- Bob Evnen of Lincoln (incumbent)
- Rex Schroder of Palmyra
- Robert J. Borer of Lincoln
State Treasurer
Republican
- John Murante of Omaha (incumbent)
- Paul Anderson of Omaha
Libertarian
- Katrina Tomsen of Upland
Attorney General
Republican
- Jennifer Hicks of Peru
- Mike Hilgers of Lincoln
Legal Marijuana NOW
- Larry Bolinger of Alliance
Auditor of Public Accounts
Republican
- Mike Foley of Lincoln
- Larry Anderson of Lincoln
Libertarian
- Gene Siadek of Omaha
Legal Marijuana NOW
- L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland
State Legislature, District 16
- Ben Hansen of Blair (incumbent)
- Connie L. Petersen of Hoskins
State Legislature, District 22
- Mike Moser of Columbus (incumbent)
- Mike Goos of Columbus
- Roy M. Zach of Genoa
State Legislature, District 40
- Barry DeKay of Niobrara
- Keith F. Kube of Crofton
- Mark Patefield of Laurel
- Robert E. Johnston of Clearwater
See the full list of offices and candidates running in Nebraska here. For mor information on the 2022 elections in Nebraska, you can visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website here.