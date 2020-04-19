More than 300,000 Nebraskans request mail-in primary ballots

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s primary election next month could see strong turnout if most people who requested ballots by mail return them in time.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen told the Omaha World-Herald that 340,000 Nebraskans had requested mail-in ballots as of Friday.

Another 50,000 voters who live in rural counties where voting by mail is the only option will also receive mail-in ballots.

That total of 390,000 ballots is approaching Nebraska’s highest-turnout primary in 1972 when 413,015 people voted.

Nebraska voters can request mail-in ballots from their county election officials until May 1.

Polling places will still be open on May 12 for election day.