SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Monona County residents will also head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a $6 million bond for a new jail.

Their current one was built back in the 1970s and was designed to hold only 12 inmates.

Jail staff frequently deals with overcrowding causing them to transfer criminals to neighboring counties or to leave criminals on the streets.

The proposed new facility would double the jail’s current capacity.